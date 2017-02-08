3 men wanted in federal court on DAPL protest charges

U.S. Attorney Christopher Myers announced Wednesday, Feb. 8, that an indictment was unsealed in U.S. District Court relating to an incident that occurred on Oct. 27.

Brennon J. Nastacio, 36, Brandon Aaron Miller-Castillo, 22, and Dion Ortiz, 20, have been indicted for civil disorder and use of fire to commit a federal crime.

Their co-defendant, Michael Mateo Markus, already appeared in court on the same charges. Federal court records accuse Markus of setting fire to barricades during pipeline protests in Morton County.

Another co-defendant, James White, was arrested on Wednesday for the same charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.