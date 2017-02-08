According to court documents, Daniel Michael Two Hearts had a large amount of methamphetamine in his vehicle when a state trooper attempted to pull him over on Interstate 29 near Grand Forks the evening of Feb. 2. He led the North Dakota Highway Patrol and other officers on a 24-hour manhunt throughout northeast North Dakota.

Two Hearts, 23, now faces six felony charges: two counts of attempted murder, a Class A felony; possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class A felony; two counts of unlawful entry into vehicle, a Class B felony; reckless endangerment, a Class C felony; and prohibited possession of a firearm, a Class C felony.

He is currently under guard at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, where he is being treated for a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest. He shot himself late Friday night after being tracked to an apartment building in Devils Lake, according to the Ramsey County State's Attorney's Office. Altru declined to comment on Two Hearts' condition, citing an ongoing investigation.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Rumple attempted to pull over Two Hearts while he was traveling south on I-29 near Grand Forks at about 9 p.m. Feb. 2 in a red 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. The chase continued toward Hillsboro, where Hillsboro Police officer John Metzger joined the chase. Deputies with the Traill County Sheriff's Department deployed spike strips, which disabled the truck 1 mile south of Hillsboro.

Charging documents state that Two Hearts exited the vehicle and fired two rounds with a handgun toward Rumple and Metzger, neither of whom were struck.

Two Hearts escaped officers on foot, and about 45 minutes later stole a 1999 Toyota Camry that was running in driveway in the 100 block of Third Street Southeast in Hillsboro. The car had a 14-month-old child inside. Two Hearts drove north on Highway 81, and Grand Forks Sheriff's deputies deployed spike strips to disable the Camry at the intersection of Highway 81 and County Road 25 near Reynolds, N.D. The baby was unharmed. Two Hearts was able to again evade officers on foot.

Some time between 11:30 p.m Feb. 2 and 6:30 a.m. Feb. 3, Two Hearts took a 2005 Ford Taurus from the 600 block of Second Avenue in Reynolds, according to the affidavit. The Taurus was recovered in Grand Forks County at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 3 with a bullet hole in the sunroof. A spent .380 caliber handgun shell was found in the car, as was an unspent round.

A search of the Silverado, the first vehicle in the chase, found about 4 ounces of methamphetamine in numerous bags and a digital scale, according to the affidavit. Investigators found an additional ounce and a half of methamphetamine outside the vehicle.

Two Hearts is believed to have arrived in Devils Lake in a 2013 GMC Sierra. That vehicle is not included in charging documents filed Wednesday.