Amtrak's Empire Builder route resumes after avalanche

“Thanks to the skill and science deployed by BNSF Railway, the route through Marias Pass in Montana will be open for our trains to safely use when they arrive tomorrow,” Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said on Wednesday.

Service on the Empire Builder continued between St. Paul and Chicago during the avalanche cleanup in the Marias Pass in the Rocky Mountains in northwestern Montana.

Passengers on their way to Spokane, Seattle and Portland on Monday were returned to Chicago by bus or else made alternative travel plans, according to Amtrak officials.

Passengers with further questions can call (800) USA-RAIL for information.