Developer Tim Thone said Tuesday, Feb. 7, that the city has agreed not to develop the quarter-acre lot for at least 10 years.

Thone bought the house Dec. 16 for $58,000, including back taxes. He demolished the house on Dec. 23, with about $16,000 in donated help from local contractors.

Thone hopes the donation of the land will help the Wetterling family — and the entire state — deal with the crime.

Jacob Wetterling was 11 in 1989 when he was kidnapped at gunpoint in St. Joseph, Minn. The crime went unsolved until Heinrich’s confession in September of last year.

Heinrich is serving a 17-year sentence in federal prison on an unrelated charge of possession of child pornography.