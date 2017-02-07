Search
    Crime report for Feb. 6

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 5:22 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Monday:

    Violations/Court Orders

    3:53 a.m. A 24-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation at the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

    Warrant

    12:54 p.m. A 46-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 300 block of Summit Avenue.

    1:36 p.m. An 18-year-old female was arrested on a juvenile arrest warrant for contempt of court at the 22900 block of Silver Maple Road NW.

    4:33 p.m. A 47-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 29300 block of U.S. Highway 2.

    8:41 p.m. A 22-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 100 block of 6th Street NW.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

    Warrant

    2:49 p.m. A 53-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 2800 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.

    5:25 p.m. A 57-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

