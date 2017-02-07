Crime report for Feb. 6

3:53 a.m. A 24-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation at the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

12:54 p.m. A 46-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 300 block of Summit Avenue.

1:36 p.m. An 18-year-old female was arrested on a juvenile arrest warrant for contempt of court at the 22900 block of Silver Maple Road NW.

4:33 p.m. A 47-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 29300 block of U.S. Highway 2.

8:41 p.m. A 22-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 100 block of 6th Street NW.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

2:49 p.m. A 53-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 2800 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.

5:25 p.m. A 57-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.