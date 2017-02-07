The NTSB met Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Washington, D.C., to release the final results of a crash investigation that lasted more than three years.

The crash on Dec. 30, 2013, involved two BNSF trains about a half-mile west of Casselton. An eastbound oil train collided with a derailed westbound grain train. The derailment triggered a massive fireball and highlighted the dangers of moving crude oil by rail.

Shortly after the crash, NTSB investigators began focusing on a broken axle from a grain car found in the wreckage. In an April 2014 letter sent to the Association of American Railroads, the NTSB called for more thorough testing of rail car axles.

The crash caused more than a dozen oil cars to catch fire and explode, forcing the evacuation of Casselton residents. The train crew narrowly escaped serious injury, and no residents were hurt.

An NTSB spokesman has said the investigation was longer than most because the board used it as a vehicle to examine train safety features, such as electronic-controlled braking and the difference between the DOT-111s and the CPC-1232 cars, both of which can haul oil.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the hearing was still underway.