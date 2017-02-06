Grand Forks Police on lookout for missing man
Grand Forks Police are asking for help locating a Grand Forks man who they say has been missing since Friday.
The Police Department Facebook page said Larry Stammen was last seen Feb. 3 and his family is concerned about his welfare. He may be driving a tan 2002 Volkswagen Golf with license plate 557BUB, according to the post, which also includes photos of Stammen and the car.
Police ask anyone who has seen Stammen or his vehicle or know where he is to call (701) 787-8000 to report information.