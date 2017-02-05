BSU waits on Legislature as budget shortfall approaches

University spokesperson Scott Faust said the school will not prepare its budget for the next fiscal year until the Minnesota Legislature finishes a state budget. That budget would include an appropriation for Minnesota State (formerly "MNSCU") and therefore BSU and Northwest Technical College, which are part of that system.

"Financial management is an ongoing priority, but there have not been meetings focused on budget specifics because so much remains uncertain," said Faust, who added that the budget's "general considerations" haven't changed much since November. That's when university staff outlined the $2.4 million to $3.6 million gap between projected revenue and expenses the university could face while declaring that BSU and Northwest Technical College's combined budget would be balanced in the upcoming fiscal year.

About a third of the university's operating revenue comes from the state through the Minnesota State system (formerly "MNSCU"). Karen Snorek, BSU's vice president for finance and administration, said in November that the system will ask for $143 million from the Legislature, but cautioned that state lawmakers rarely fund the entirety of the "ask."

Legislators are expected to set the state budget this spring, and BSU and Minnesota State administrators will set and approve the university and technical college's budgets after that, presumably in June.

Faust said the university could address the predicted shortfall by increasing enrollment, reducing student services like mentoring programs, keeping some vacant positions open, or drawing on the university's reserve funds.

"The extent to which reserves might be used to close a funding gap would depend on the need and the availability of other alternatives," Faust said. "Use of reserve funds to cover a one-time budget deficit means that money is no longer available for other needs and opportunities that may arise, and it also is not sustainable over the long term."

University staff did not disclose how much money the school has in reserve.

Concert series may end

Provost and Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Michael Anderson said his office hopes to identify "efficiencies" in its budget, but stressed that he doesn't intend to eliminate jobs or programming for students.

One expense that's already been eliminated is funding for the Bemidji Concert Series. Citing the upcoming budget crunch, staff at the university's academic affairs office elected not to fund the series for the upcoming fiscal year, according to emails supplied to the Pioneer.

"They were looking for, and still are looking for, things to cut," said Del Lyren, the series' founder, chief organizer and a BSU music professor. "I think, for them, they looked at this as a pretty simple cut, so there it went."

The current fiscal year, which ends this summer, is the first in which the university has funded the concert series. Organizers had relied on ticket sales, an endowment from the Bemidji State University Foundation, and a patchwork of grants to keep the series afloat since it was founded in the early 2000s, Lyren said. The series costs $15,000 to $17,000 to run, annually.

"If the university is not willing to support it financially, then that gives me a pretty good indication of what it means to them," Lyren said. "Since I'm doing it outside of my job duties, I'm just not willing to continue doing that unless the university will support it."

Anderson, who is also the vice president for academic and student affairs, said he hopes to find other money for the series and disagreed with the notion that cutting its subsidy spelled its end. He said the series could cover its costs with revenue from ticket sales or other mechanisms.

"Funding from academic affairs was one way to find money," Anderson said.

After this past Friday's performance, the series has two more concerts planned this year: the Lysander Trio on March 7, and a grand finale from Minnesota Orchestra on May 17.

During its decade-plus run, the concert series has included performances from acclaimed trumpet player and "Tonight Show" musician Doc Severinsen, Japanese violin prodigy Midori Gato and classical pianist Jeremy Denk.