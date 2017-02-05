CITY: Airport Authority looks to build two new hangars

The Airport Authority is in the process of applying to the Economic Development Administration Public Works Program, part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, to help fund construction projects across the facility. According to city documents, Bemidji and Beltrami County jointly own the land and lease it to the Airport Authority and so both entities are required to be co-applicants.

The project would build two new hangars with surrounding pavement including taxiways for better circulation at the airport, according to documents attached to Monday's City Council meeting agenda. Additionally, the project would create new infrastructure, making more of the airport ready for aeronautical use, such as taxiways, taxilanes and/or aircraft aprons, the documents say.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $3.8 million. The EDA grant, if approved, can fund up to 50 percent of the project's total cost. To fund the rest of the project, $1.28 million is being sought from the Minnesota Department of Transportation Hangar Loan/Grant Program and $620,000 would be provided by the Airport Authority, documents said.

Airport Authority officials say there is a growing demand for additional facilities and space adjacent to the airport. Specifically, for leasable aircraft hangars for maintenance, storage and production as well as infrastructure development west of the airport.

The airport request is one of several the council will take under consideration Monday.

One of those requests is in the form of a resolution to support the company Stittsworth Meats, which has proposed to construct a facility in Bemidji. The company, through and with the support of the city, intends to submit an application to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for an award and/or rebate from the Job Creation Fund Program.

If approved, the resolution would express the council's approval for the project and its application.

Another resolution would approve consultant services for the Brinkman Park master plan. Additionally, city staff could then accept a grant award agreement with the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

The master plan, which will be used to direct the Brinkman Park redevelopment project, will be compiled by the consultant through a public input process. That process will include public meetings and focus groups.

A review committee made up of city staff, Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board officials and Parks and Trails Commissioners, has recommended that the council hire Karvakko Engineering of Bemidji as the consultant. Cost of the consultant services are $16,610 and the Northwest Minnesota Foundation grant will provide $8,300, according to documents. The remaining amount will be funded as part of the Parks and Recreation Department's budget.