Funds raised at the dinner, which begins at 6 p.m. in the resource center's Gathering Place, will support the university's American Indian students.

Bill Blackwell, Jr., executive director of the American Indian Resource Center, says this event — and others like it — supports the center's goal to promote a culture of philanthropy that supports the university's American Indian students and their success.

"Promoting that culture of philanthropy was a huge goal when I took over this position," Blackwell said in a release. "There are so many ways to define student success, and the funds raised by events like this dinner allow the AIRC to continue providing our students with a variety of services and support. We graduated a record 45 American Indian students last spring, and we want to see that number of graduates continue to grow."

Sherman's three-course meal, Bebookwaagime-giizis Ashangeng, or "Feast of the Snow Crust Moon," will begin with caramelized rabbit with re-hydrated forest mushroom, apple broth and a pumpkin seed brittle-cress. The second course includes cedar-smoked turkey, spaghetti squash and a wild rice cracker with blueberry drizzle. For dessert, Sherman will prepare a bruleed maple and squash pudding with a native seed and berry crisp along with fresh blackberries.

There will be an auction for a painting by Wesley May, a Red Lake member who has previously done a mural for the AIRC. May has also been featured at the center with several of his paintings, and last August he painted a wall mural in the resource center's student lounge.

The event also will feature a "wine wall" fundraiser and a presentation from Blackwell.

Sherman was born in Pine Ridge, S.D. Sherman opened The Sioux Chef in 2014 to serve both as a caterer and food educator in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. In 2015, along with business partner Dana Thompson, Sherman partnered with the Little Earth Community of United Tribes in Minneapolis to open the Tatanka Truck, which features pre-contact foods of the Dakota and Minnesota territories.

BSU earns top 25 ranking

OnlineU has ranked BSU's online degree program among the 25 most affordable online colleges for bachelor's degrees in the nation.

The website ranked the university's program 20th on its list, "The 25 Most Affordable Online Colleges for 2017."

Each school in this list offers at least 10 online bachelor's degree programs and tuition under $10,000. BSU offers more than 14 online bachelor degrees with tuition of only $8,620.

To develop the 2017 Most Affordable Online Colleges overall ranking, OnlineU researching and calculated annual tuition rates from 739 schools' official websites, and provided unbiased rankings based off of affordability, accessibility, and quality.

College Choice praises BSU online degree

BSU is ranked fourth on the Most Affordable Online Bachelor's in Engineering ranking by College Choice, an independent online publication dedicated to helping students and their families find the right college.

Here's what the publication's website had to say about BSU's program:

"The School of Technology, Art, and Design at Bemidji State offers an affordable, ATMAE accredited, fully online Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) degree in Applied Engineering. The program is designed specifically for individuals who possess a two-year technical degree and are interested in advancing their professional career. The degree provides the skills needed to work in a variety of applied engineering career paths in business or industry including: Manufacturing, Construction, Transportation and Healthcare."

Here is a link to the full ranking: www.collegechoice.net/rankings/cheapest-online-engineering-degrees/

<p< a=""> class='subhead'>Memorial Hall project selected for state honor

BSU's renovations and additions to Memorial Hall was one of three finalists for the state of Minnesota's Buildings, Benchmarks, and Beyond programs contest: "2016 Best of B3 Design."

The finalists, announced in October art the second annual "Best of B3" recognition luncheon in Minneapolis. A committee made up of staff from the Center for Sustainable Building Research and the state's departments of administration and commerce selected winners in a number of categories including sustainability, indoor environmental quality for classroom and workplace, benchmarking, leadership and design.

The renovation of Memorial Hall was completed during the summer 2015 as the new home for the university's business administration and accounting programs. The 75-year-old building is "now a state-of-the-art learning center made possible by $13.79 million in bonds approved by the Minnesota Legislature and strong support from the community," a release said.

The University of Minnesota Crookston's new UMC Wellness Center won the Best of B3 Design award, with Phase II of the state's Department of Human Services St. David's Center for Child & Family Development project in Minnetonka joining Memorial Hall as a finalist for the honor.

The Best of B3 awards are given to organizations and projects that have shown leadership in improving their sustainability through their participation in the B3 programs.

Yoga for Musicians recital at BSU

BSU's Department of Music will host yoga and trumpet instructor Brianne Borden for "Yoga for Musicians" on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Her performance is set for 7:30 p.m. in the Thompson Recital Hall of BSU's Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex. The recital is free and open to all, and will feature Eric Gustafson, adjunct instructor at BSU, accompanying on piano. Borden, a doctoral candidate in trumpet performance at Arizona State University, is completing her dissertation on yoga specifically for brass musicians. She has taught yoga for musicians at the University of Colorado through the university's musician's wellness initiative.

Summer internships for BSU, NTC students

BSU and the George W. Neilson Foundation are accepting applications from Bemidji-area employers for a summer program that offers financial incentives to businesses who hire BSU and Northwest Technical College students for paid internships.

The Neilson Foundation will be funding 15 internships, including one specifically for health and nursing and 14 for any other private business pertaining to any major or program offered by Bemidji State or Northwest Technical College, a release said.

Funding will be split equally with 50 percent of the hourly compensation for the intern being paid by the foundation, up to a maximum of $2,500, and the other 50 percent paid by the participating business.

Businesses applying for internship funding must be located within 30 miles of Bemidji. Employers must apply for the program by Friday, Feb. 10.

For more information, contact Molly Aitkin-Julin, internship and employment coordinator, Bemidji State University; (218) 755-2038, maitkin@bemidjistate.edu.