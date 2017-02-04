The Devils Lake Journal reports Two Hearts barricaded himself in the Lock Block apartments in Devils Lake sometime after abandoning a stolen pickup at the town's Wal-Mart. Two Hearts was reportedly in the midst of a hostage situation at the apartment involving a man and woman when officers from multiple agencies arrived on the scene.

The Journal lists those agencies as the Devils Lake Police Department, Ramsey County Sheriff's Department, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Both hostages were safely removed from the apartment by law enforcement. Two Hearts allegedly shot himself after the man and woman had left the building, the Journal reports.

After the shooting, Two Hearts was airlifted in unknown condition to Grand Forks for medical treatment.