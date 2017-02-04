Search
    N.D. fugitive in custody after standoff, suicide attempt in Devils Lake

    By Andrew Haffner Today at 11:44 a.m.
    Daniel Michael Two Hearts

    DEVILS LAKE—Daniel Michael Two Hearts, a fugitive accused of firing a handgun at state troopers and stealing at least three vehicles, was taken into custody late Friday in Devils Lake after engaging in a standoff with police and shooting himself, the local newspaper reported.

    The Devils Lake Journal reports Two Hearts barricaded himself in the Lock Block apartments in Devils Lake sometime after abandoning a stolen pickup at the town's Wal-Mart. Two Hearts was reportedly in the midst of a hostage situation at the apartment involving a man and woman when officers from multiple agencies arrived on the scene.

    The Journal lists those agencies as the Devils Lake Police Department, Ramsey County Sheriff's Department, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

    Both hostages were safely removed from the apartment by law enforcement. Two Hearts allegedly shot himself after the man and woman had left the building, the Journal reports.

    After the shooting, Two Hearts was airlifted in unknown condition to Grand Forks for medical treatment.

    Andrew Haffner

    Andrew Haffner covers county, health and general assignment stories for the Grand Forks Herald. He attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, where he studied journalism, political science and international studies. He previously worked at the Dickinson Press.

    ahaffner@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1134
