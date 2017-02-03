The North Dakota Highway Patrol is looking for 23-year-old Daniel Michael Two Hearts. Law enforcement say he fired a 9mm at State Trooper Eric Rumple during a chase that spanned two counties, according to a news release. That prompted the Traill County State’s Attorney’s Office to charge Two Hearts with the Class A felony, which carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. An arrest warrant also has been issued for Two Hearts, who remains at large.

The Highway Patrol said Two Hearts ditched a stolen silver 2005 Ford Taurus near Northwood, N.D., and fled to Devils Lake in stolen white 2013 GMC Sierra K-2500 shortly before 3 p.m. The GMC was found abandoned in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Devils Lake.

Two Hearts is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs about 160 pounds, according to authorities.

The first leg of the chase started shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday near Grand Forks when a North Dakota Highway Patrol officer attempted to stop a red 2003 Chevy Silverado on Interstate 29 for a loud exhaust, according to a news release. The state trooper chased the vehicle, which at times exceeded 100 mph, south on the interstate toward Hillsboro, N.D., about 40 miles south of Grand Forks.

Karri Segal of Fargo said she and her husband had just driven onto the interstate in Grand Forks to head home from a hockey game when they saw a Highway Patrol vehicle driving next to them turn on its sirens and lights. The pickup being pursued was in front of them, Segal said, but she didn’t see the driver.

“We could just see for miles and miles that the cop was chasing him,” she said. “About 10 minutes later, two cop cars flew by us probably going a 100 (mph).”

Traill County Sheriff Steve Hunt said two Traill County deputies deployed spike strips just south of Hillsboro and forced the vehicle to stop about a mile south of the city. Highway Patrol said Two Hearts then exited the truck and fired shots at the trooper. The trooper was not hit by the shots and did not return fire, the Highway Patrol said.

Two Hearts fled on foot while two passengers in the Silverado were arrested. Meth was found in the pickup, according to the release.

Law enforcement still were looking for Two Hearts as of 11 p.m. Thursday when they received a report of a stolen sedan in Hillsboro. The stolen vehicle reportedly had an infant inside, according to the release.

Rob Hanneman of Fargo said he pulled off the interstate in Hillsboro, adding there was confusion about the chase. He didn’t see the vehicle with the infant being stolen, but he said a “disheveled” man was asking people for help finding his child and vehicle.

“It was just kind of out of place, kind of like, ‘What’s going on with this guy? Is it connected to what’s going on?’ ” Hanneman said, adding he asked a lot of people at the gas station for help.

Authorities located the car, which was northbound on County Road 81 east of Reynolds, N.D., or about 20 miles north of Hillsboro, according to the release. Officers again deployed tire spikes, disabling the car.

That’s when Two Hearts fled on foot again, according to the release, but the baby was found in the stolen vehicle safe and unharmed. Hunt said they were aware the baby was in the car when spike strips were deployed.

“All things considered, it turned out about as well as it could have,” Hunt said.

Officers still were searching for Two Hearts Friday morning. Sheriff Hunt said he is believed to be in a stolen vehicle from the Reynolds area.

The Highway Patrol asked residents not to approach the suspect and to report any suspicious activity to local authorities.

Northbound traffic on I-29 was shut down for an hour during the incident but was reopened at 11:30 p.m. Segal said traffic was backed up in the southbound lane for more than an hour near Hillsboro, adding she could see a 2-mile line of vehicles backed up. They eventually had to take County Road 81 back to Fargo.

She also said they saw officers speeding north for what she assumed was to intercept the suspect near Reynolds.

“We were assuming there was a standoff,” she said. “We had no idea the guy was out running around.”

Segal said they were worried for their safety as well as the lives of the officers.

“When he took off and we saw that guy was not stopping, I was thinking, ‘I don’t even want to go past him if they have that guy pulled over,’ ” she said. “It is scary, and you are just wondering if someone is going to get shot.”

The pickup officers said Two Hearts was driving had Turtle Mountain Reservation license plates. The Highway Patrol and charging documents in this case did not state Two Hearts hometown, though North Dakota’s court system has a Bismarck address listed for Two Hearts.

Two Hearts has faced multiple criminal charges in the past, including several cases involving theft, burglary, drugs, fleeing and escape.

Traill County State’s Attorney Charles Stock was unavailable for comment Friday.

Officers from Grand Forks, Traill and Cass counties, along with Border Patrol agents responded to the incident. Planes and helicopters also were used to search for the suspect.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation also is involved in the investigation.