Whether a person is driving over the Mississippi River bridge and gets a glance of the former Pamida location, or travels near the airport and sees what was once the Northern Inn, it's apparent there are some buildings that at the moment are just taking up space.

"We have buildings that, for some of them historically, have been difficult for people to figure out how to redevelop," said Bemidji City Manager Nate Mathews. "Overall, though, I think vacant buildings often ebb and flow with the economy of the community."

Some of the most recognizable buildings in the city that are currently vacant include:

• 128 First St. W. At one point was the Union Station restaurant and later became the Blue Ox Bar and Grill, among others. It most recently was the home to the Senor Patron restaurant. According to Beltrami County's Geographical Information System, the building is owned by Denis Villella of Brainerd.

• 3600 Moberg Drive NW. Formerly the Northern Inn, the property is owned by T&K Development LLC. of Bemidji.

• 305 Park Ave. NW. Was previously T.Juan's restaurant. The property is owned by Mark Haluptzok of Bemidji.

• 200 Paul Bunyan Drive S. Was formerly the Pamida store. The building is owned by David F. Bolger while the Pamida Stores Operating Co. holds the lease.

"It's usually not the case that the buildings have been abandoned, they're just not in use. The Pamida building is an example," said Mike Miller, a building official with the city of Bemidji. "Part of their lease agreement is to put a new roof on every few years, which costs about $400,000. That's what they were working on this past summer. That's also a building that remains heated, as a sprinkler system is installed."

Regarding the Pamida location, Greater Bemidji Economic Development Director Dave Hengel said he's not been able to confirm what the coming years has in store.

"I've been in contact with the owner, and he's certainly open to selling the property. But at this point, it's still under leased with the Pamida company," Hengel said. "There's been some interest expressed on our end to see what we could do with that building, considering how close it is to the riverfront. We'll probably be coming out with some ideas we have for the riverfront in that location in the coming months, too."

The former Northern Inn, meanwhile, has been owned by T&K Development LLC. since 2008, which is managed by Todd Lowth. While Lowth said no formal timeline for the building's future has been established, he has been in contact with a local group called The Bridge, which is interested in transforming the former hotel into a new facility for the area's homeless population to live.

"There's a significant homeless problem in Bemidji, and there are a few places that house them, but there are more and more of them," said Kevin Williamson, owner of the Bemidji Super 8 and a member of The Bridge. "Our thought is that we want to take care of them to some extent."

According to Williamson, the building has about 118 rooms. However, if the organization's plan ever came to fruition, some walls would be removed in order to make space for families, reducing the number to about 70 to 90 rooms.

"It's in very good shape right now, and there's interest in it," Williamson said. "We would love to have it happen by this summer, but that's not going to happen. There are so many steps involved, we have to get it rezoned. But before we can do that, we have to purchase the property. So we don't know what the timetable is.

"We've had an architect that's walked through and there may be quite a bit of construction, too," said Williamson. "We also want to have space for programs to help people get on their feet."

On the subject of vacant buildings across the city as a whole, Williamson said Bemidji may have hit something of a peak.

"The thing is, there's a reason that there are vacant buildings. Bemidji has been a bit of a boom town with a lot of construction. What's not always understood, though, is that if something new comes in, something old likely goes out," Williamson said. "Target and Walmart come in, for example, and K-Mart and Pamida close. For everything that's built, something is usually then vacated. You can only build so much, so now you have vacant buildings."

Downtown in good shape

While there are some notable vacancies across the Bemidji landscape, an area where the numbers remain relatively low is the city's downtown sector.

"We have some buildings now that are vacant, but they will have new businesses opening in spring," said Nancy Vyskocil, chairwoman of economic development for the Bemidji Downtown Alliance. "So, with the buildings that are vacant, we are aware of four or five that are simply in the process of getting ready for a new opening."

According to Vyskocil, there are only a couple of vacant downtown buildings that the alliance hasn't heard plans for.

"That doesn't mean that there's nothing happening there. We know a couple of the buildings have sold and others that are on the market," Vyskocil said. "We think the downtown is in really good shape. While there are occasionally vacancies, they tend to be turned over fast or at least faster than they may have in previous years."

"I think Bemidji's downtown is an envious one for many Minnesota cities," Mathews said. "Our vacancy rate is lower than it has been in for many years."