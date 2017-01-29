Bemidji man's photos in Minnesota scenic calendar
The Minnesota 2017 Scenic Calendar produced by NMN Inc. of Crosslake, Minn., features two photographs from the late Richard Jensen of Bemidji.
Jensen's photos are for February, a picture of the Gull River in the Chippewa National Forest, and for June, a photograph of Showy Ladyslippers.
Jensen, who died in June at age 79, was an avid photographer, as was his wife, Marcella. Their pictures have been featured in various calendars and postcards.