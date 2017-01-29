The project started when Faye Neeland, a victim advocate with Leech Lake Family Violence Prevention Program, began thinking about how art has been therapeutic for her.

"I've used art (and) created art throughout the years to get out what I'm feeling. I thought well, 'Why can't I do this with women around here?'," she said.

Neeland, along with Tiffany Williams-Rice, northwest regional Safe Harbor navigator at White Earth Nation, and Ashley Charwood, a community member, have been working together to bring the project to life.

The trio has been asking both domestic and or sexual violence survivors to create pieces of artwork to tell their story. They hope the project gives survivors a voice as well to assist in their healing.

"Through a lot of my college coursework, I did a lot of courses on trauma," Williams-Rice said. "I know the process of what it takes for victims to heal and artwork has been used as a way of healing."

The plan is host an art show featuring all the works of art from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, at the American Indian Resource Center on the BSU campus. A traditional meal will be served.

During the show, organizers hope to be able increase understanding of what domestic or sexual violence victims may be experiencing.

"We have lost some people in our community due to domestic violence," Charwood said, "And so just to increase our understanding around what people are experiencing and why they might choose to stay, what some of their barriers are, just to gain a glimpse into their lived experience through their art piece."

Still creating art

While the show isn't for several months, art can still be made for the show. Organizers will host a Project 26 art retreat from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at 516 Beltrami Ave. NW. A light meal and art supplies will be provided.

"We will get together and have a little bit of a talking circle but also create some art together," said Charwood.

For more information on Project 26, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/localareaproject26/ or contact Faye Neeland at Faye.Beaulieu@llojibwe.org or (218) 335-3568.