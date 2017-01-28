After an investigation into the October death of Challenger Elementary School student Anthony Fellman, Pennington County Attorney Alan Rogalla said there is no evidence to support a case against Joanne Schultz, 69, of Plummer, Minn., according to a report from KTRF Radio. The decision clears Schultz of criminal wrongdoing and closes the case on a tragic crash that shook the community.

Anthony was waiting about 7 a.m. Oct. 6 near his home on U.S. Highway 59, about 10 miles southwest of Thief River Falls for a school bus to take him to class when he was by with a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. He was taken to Sanford Hospital in Thief River Falls, where he died from his injuries.

Schultz slowed to less than 40 mph as she approached the bus on a highway that has a speed limit of 60 mph, Rogalla told KTRF, but the darkness of predawn did not allow Schultz to see Anthony crossing the highway until he was struck by the minivan on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Series of events

Rogalla told the radio station the tragic crash was the result of a series of events, “with no one to blame and no criminal fault in the case.”

Crash reports and reconstruction documents, summarized on KTRF’s website, shed light into what happened on the clear day. The bus was supposed to pick up Anthony and his two brothers, who were waiting in a crossing on the east side of Highway 59. The boys had to cross the highway from their house on the west side of the highway to meet the northbound bus on the east side of the road.

Bus driver Deborah Dahlen said she slowed down to make the stop, but didn’t see the boys, so she moved on to her next stop, according to the reports. Dahlen eventually turned around and drove south to pick up the Fellmans. She turned the amber lights on as she prepared to stop on the west side of the highway, according to the reports.

Meanwhile, Schultz was northbound in her minivan as she approached the bus. She told officers she saw the flashing amber lights. Bus camera video shows Dakota, Anthony’s older brother, crossing the highway behind the bus as the minivan drew closer to the scene. It also shows Anthony attempting to cross near the back of the bus before capturing an image of the fatal impact with the minivan, according to KTRF.

The crash threw Anthony into the east ditch. Pennington County Engineer Mike Flaagen, who came upon the scene by chance, according to KTRF, began performing CPR on Anthony as paramedics and law enforcement responded to the crash.

Twelve children on the bus saw the crash, and when Dahlen heard the crash and children on the bus screaming, she quickly came to a stop. That’s when the flashing red lights and stop-signal arm were extended. Drivers are required to stop from both directions when a bus is stopped and the arm is extended and red lights are flashing, but that didn’t happen until after the crash.

The reports offer opinions and conclusions about the crash, with investigators saying speed, dimly lit conditions, and Schultz and Anthony likely being distracted were factors in the crash. Investigators concluded “Schultz should have been more aware of the presence of children and Anthony should have stayed on the side of the road until traffic cleared; waiting for the red flashing lights and extended stop arm,” according to the KTRF report.

The Herald was unable to obtain a copy of the crash and reconstruction reports Saturday since the Pennington County Attorney's and Minnesota State Patrol's offices were closed for the weekend. The Herald could not reach the Fellman family for comment.