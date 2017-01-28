Rescue workers and law enforcement responded at 6:41 p.m. about 10 miles southwest of Crookston, where UND instructor pilot Joseph Gromek, 22, and student pilot Collin Bates, 21, landed a 2008 Cessna 172S after their engine failed, according to a news release. The two were able to land the plane in a plowed field and the aircraft sustained light damage, the release stated.

Gromek and Bates, the only ones in the aircraft, were uninjured.