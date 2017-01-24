The Joe Lueken Cancer Center is a 20,500 square-foot, $13.2 million addition to the Sanford campus that's been in the works for years and is scheduled to open in summer 2018 on the southern edge of the hospital campus. The emergency center addition would jut south from the existing medical center building, and the other, much larger, addition would extend west from the same.

"There's nothing really confirmed beyond that," said Jeffrey Orvedal, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota's facilities director. "We know we'd like to expand to the west a little ways with a project, and we know that we'd like to maybe add a little space onto our emergency room."

The western addition is labeled "heart center" in documents submitted to the planning board, but Orvedal and Lindsey Wangberg, Sanford Bemidji's marketing director, stressed that plans there were still tentative.

"There's no confirmation that we're building a heart center at this point," Wangberg said. "We don't know what would go in that space...It's a possible expansion onto the campus that could house many service lines."

The same is true of the emergency center plans, Orvedal said.

"It's just a talk that we just showed because it might happen and we don't want any surprises," he said. "We don't have anything approved, we have no funding. It's just an idea."

The JPB's planning commission is scheduled to discuss the Sanford plans at a meeting this Thursday.

Even if all of those plans comes to fruition, the hospital still has acres upon acres of land on which it could expand, and that space could include future community health and recreation projects.

Tina Johnson, chair of the Bemidji YMCA Project Board, said board members and hospital staff have spoken to one another, but declined to confirm or deny any information beyond that. The board has been working to bring a YMCA branch to the Bemidji area for years.

"We've had conversations about what you could do if you could dream," Johnson said.

Wangberg said Sanford is always looking for ways to make the area "a little more healthy," but said there was no confirmation of the YMCA plans "by any means."