Crime report for Jan. 18-19

5:12 a.m. Wednesday. A 29-year-old male was arrested while deputies assisted Red Lake police off the reservation on Highway 1 NE.a

10:45 a.m. Thursday. A 21-year-old individual and a 23-year-old individual were arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 2 W.

Burglary

10:04 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies received a report of a burglary at the 15400 block of Comet Road NW.

7:52 a.m. Thursday. Deputies received a report of a burglary at a fish house on Lake Bemidji.

8:03 a.m. Thursday. Deputies received a report of damage to and theft from a fish house in the city of Bemidji.

9:12 a.m. Thursday. Deputies received a report of a fish house break-in in the city of Bemidji.

9:20 a.m. Thursday. Deputies received a report of fish house break-ins in the city of Bemidji.

DWI

12:46 a.m. Wednesday. A 24-year-old male was arrested for DWI on Highway 2 NW.

9:02 p.m. Thursday. A 28-year-old female was arrested for a drug DWI, providing the false name of another person and two felony warrants during a traffic stop at the 1000 block of Porcupine Road SE.

9:56 p.m. A 35-year-old male was arrested for DWI and a warrant at the 1000 block of Thomas Road SW.

Fire

5:14 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies received a report that an ATC had caught fire on Wild Plum Lane NE.

Warrant

12:29 p.m. Wednesday. A 40-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the 5600 block of Alps Court NW.

2:05 p.m. Wednesday. A female was transported to the Beltrami County Jail on an outstanding warrant.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Disorderly Conduct

9:21 p.m. A 31-year-old male and a 44-year-old male were arrested after officers responded to a report of an individual trespassing on BSU property at the 1400 block of Birchmont Drive NE.

Sex Crimes

2:08 p.m. Officers received a report of a sex crime at the 200 block of 25th Street NW.

Warrant

12:27 a.m. A male was arrested after officers received information that an individual with a misdemeanor warrant was in a business at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Welfare Check

7:10 a.m. A welfare check on a female asking for a ride at the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW turned into her stealing a vehicle and being arrested a short time later.