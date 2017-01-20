Competency hearing for accused kidnapper delayed

Attorneys for Jacob William Kinn, 33, requested the hearing after a Dec. 20 report stated that "Mr. Kinn is able to understand the legal proceedings against him, and possesses the ability to consult with counsel and participate in his defense." Kinn's attorneys objected to the findings in December.

Kinn has been held in the Beltrami County Jail since June 23 and has been charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested after a 5-year-old girl disappeared from the scene of a mobile home fire on June 22 where a woman was found dead of homicidal violence. The girl was found safe on property belonging to Kinn's brother.

The evaluation was ordered in October after Kinn's behavior changed dramatically. According to court documents, Kinn was unable to speak, did not eat and had lost 60 pounds at the time a judge ordered the evaluation. At a hearing Oct. 28, Kinn used a wheelchair.

Kinn was able to walk Friday during a hearing addressing a motion by prosecutors requesting the disclosure of medical records.

The date of Kinn's next hearing has not yet been determined.