Crime report for Jan. 4

8:02 a.m. Deputies received a report of a burglary on 4th Street NE in Kelliher, Minn.

DWI

2:46 a.m. A 23-year-old female was arrested for DWI after deputies received a report of a vehicle stopped on the roadway at the intersection of Highway 72 NW and Lanet Road NE.

9:44 p.m. A 25-year-old female was arrested for DWI following a crash at the intersection of Spangrud Court NE and Artesian Spring Road NE in Kelliher, Minn.

Property Damage

12:44 p.m. Deputies received a report of property damage to a kitchen window from a shotgun at the 5600 block of Alps Court NW.

Warrant

1:05 a.m. A 23-year-old male was arrested for a felony warrant at the 5600 block of Alps Court NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Assist

9:29 a.m. A 37-year-old female was arrested after arriving at a probation check at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW intoxicated.

Sex Crimes

4:19 p.m. A 22-year-old male was arrested for solicitation of a minor at the 1400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Suspicious

2:28 p.m. Officers received a report that a female received an unmarked envelope containing mugshots and the criminal history of a predatory offender who had been shopping in her store at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.