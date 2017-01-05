Questions and answers on Line 3 project

The informal meeting, held by the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, was the first of four and was meant to allow tribal members to ask questions, voice concerns and provide testimony for the tribal record.

Attendees filled Cass Lake's Facility Center, raising questions for Levi Brown, director of Leech Lake's Division of Resource Management.

"It's a kickoff for this community to have its voice heard," Brown said. "This is your time to ask those questions."

Some participants expressed concern over potential pipeline leaks. Others discussed what they learned while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota, and some asked how they could take action.

Winona LaDuke, the executive director of native environmentalist group Honor the Earth, spoke to those gathered about the process of an environmental impact statement and encouraged the community to work together to prevent the Line 3 replacement.

"We're going to need to stick to our process," LaDuke said. "We've all got to work together."

Line 3, built in the 1960s, runs from Alberta, Canada, through northern Minnesota to Superior, Wis. Enbridge hopes to replace the ageing pipeline; opponents are concerned that the energy company will abandon the old line.

An environmental impact statement for the project got underway in early December and is set to be completed in the spring. The public will be able to comment on a draft of the statement after it is completed, and there will be a contested case proceeding before the Public Utilities Commission makes a decision on the project's permit.

Enbridge held a meeting Dec. 13 in an attempt to give community members and landowners information about the replacement project, but the event ended quickly.

"We are landowners and we've been here way before Enbridge," LaDuke said. "You have to deal with us."

Many attendees, including Leech Lake elder Wally Humphrey, spoke to the group about the importance of unity and encouraged participants to stand up for their beliefs.

"Get up and speak your piece and believe in it," Humphrey said. " We're here tonight to start something that we really believe in."

The next of the four meetings is set for Feb. 1 at Cass Lake's Facility Center.