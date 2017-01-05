Another approval made by the council Tuesday was to accept Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht's recommendation designating Councilor Nancy Erickson as Mayor Pro-Tem for 2017.

Additionally, Mathews said the council designated the city's depositories for 2017. The depositories include Wells Fargo Bank, First National Bank, Security Bank, USA Riverwood Bank, Deerwood Bank, Citizens State Bank Midwest, Wells Fargo Advisors, Bank Forward, PMA-4M Fund and Bremer Bank.

The council also determined their committee assignments for 2017 Tuesday. The assignments for each council member are as follows.

Albrecht:

• An alternate on the Bemidji Regional Airport Authority.

• The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities.

• Greater Bemidji Economic Development.

• Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board.

• Proposal review Committee.

• Revolving Loan Fund Task Force.

• The Sanford Center Advisory Board.

Ward 1 Councilor Michael Meehlhause:

• Fire Relief Association.

• Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board.

• An alternate for the Library Board.

• Public Affairs Committee.

• Public Arts Commission.

• Student Senate Committee.

• Youth Advisory Committee.

Ward 2 Councilor Roger Hellquist:

• Bemidji Regional Airport Authority.

• Fire Relief Association.

• Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

• An alternate for the Proposal Review Committee.

• Public Works Committee.

• Joint Powers Transit Board.

Ward 3 Councilor Ron Johnson:

• Bemidji Regional Airport Authority.

• The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities.

• Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board.

• Headwaters Regional Development Commission.

• Public Affairs Committee.

• The Sanford Center Advisory Board.

Once the Ward 4 seat is filled, the councilor will be appointed to these committees:

• Beltrami County Historical Society.

• DWI Court.

• Sustainability Committee.

• Parks and Trails Commission.

• Jaycees Water Carnival Planning.

• Public Affairs Committee.

Ward 5 Councilor Erickson:

• Visit Bemidji Advisory Board.

• Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board.

• Library Board.

• Proposal Review Committee.

• Public Works Committee.

• Rail Corridor Community Task Force.

• Revolving Loan Fund Task force.

• South Shore Design Review.

At Large Councilor Dave Larson:

• Bemidji Downtown Alliance

• An alternate for the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board.

• Heritage Preservation Commission.

• Housing Appeals Board.

• Public Works Committee.

• Rail Corridor Community Task Force.

• South Shore Design Review.

• Joint Powers Transit Board.

Grant agreements

A pair of topics related to grant opportunities also had action taken by the council Tuesday. The first subject was in regard to the Friends of the Carnegie Library Committee successfully receiving a $345,957 grant from the Minnesota Historical Society.

To move forward with the grant, an agreement was needed between the society and the city, which the council approved. As part of the agreement, the Historical Society has stretched the applicable time of the grant to 2019, to accommodate the remaining fundraising needs to restore the interior and exterior of the Carnegie Library. The total goal for the project is $1.6 million and the committee has raised $1.3 million so far.

The second agenda item regarding a grant was brought forward by the Parks and Trails Commission, which was seeking authorization to apply for a grant from the Northwest Minnesota Foundation. The grant, Mathews said, would go toward a planning process in improving Brinkman Park.

According to city documents, city staff have been approached by local organizations and community members who've requested new amenities and have raised discussions about current policies at Brinkman Park. Because of the inquiries, the commission decided to prepare a planning document that will guide decision making regarding policies, natural resources and potential improvements in the area.

To do so, the commission is planning to hire a consulting firm at a cost of $16,610 to hold public input meetings and focus groups. City documents state that the grant, if awarded, would cover 50 percent of the fees. Approval was given to city staff to apply for the grant.