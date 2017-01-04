Crime report for Jan. 3

Suspicious

10:43 a.m. Deputies responded to suspicious emails regarding how to kill an individual at the 6100 block of Meadowview Road NW.

Warrant

4:45 p.m. A 48-year-old female was transported by the Leech Lake Tribal Police to the Beltrami County Jail for a warrant.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Assault

2:22 a.m. A 48-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at the 2900 block of Delton Avenue NW.

Assist

11:53 p.m. An officer assisted juvenile probation with taking a child into custody at the 1700 block of 15th Street NW. The child was taken into custody and transported without incident.

Violations/Court Orders

11:57 a.m. A 42-year-old male was arrested on a probation violation at the 1000 block of 23rd Street NW.