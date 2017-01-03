County debuts $5.3 million in Division Street improvements

Roundabouts at Jefferson and Adams avenues, Becida Road and the entrance to Bemidji High School would cost an estimated $5.3 million dollars. Bemidji Area Schools would presumably provide some of that money because staff there intend to build a new school—Gene Dillon Elementary—near the intersection of Division and Becida, but the exact amount is still up for discussion.

Bruce Hasbargen, county engineer, said he hopes to have a draft "memo of understanding" between the county and school district to present to the county board of commissioners this month. The county granted the school district a conditional use permit that requires the two to reach a cost-sharing agreement for any road improvements that the new school requires.

Previous discussions between county and school district officials put the district's share at about $650,000 of the project's then-estimated $4.8 million total cost to improve some intersections along Division, but that proposal included changes to the on and off ramps from nearby U.S. Highway 2, which are not part of the current plan.

"We fully expect the cost is going to go up because these are different solutions than what we had looked at originally," Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Jim Hess said. "We expect that the district's dollar amount is going to increase."

County and school district staff are expected to hammer out a cost-sharing plan over the next few weeks, and Bemidji Area Schools' portion would presumably be based on how much estimated additional traffic the new elementary school would generate.

Hess said that number would be about 700 vehicles per day between buses, staffers, and parents.

County staff elected to plan roundabouts instead of stoplights because they believe roundabouts can improve traffic flow, cost about the same to build, and are generally about as safe as stoplights. Attendees at the Tuesday meeting were shown a video that claimed roundabouts have smaller upkeep costs and that cars that collide there typically glance against one another rather than T-bone. The gaps between traffic are shorter but more frequent, too.

Stonebrooke Engineering, which helped put together the proposal, estimates the Becida roundabout to cost $1.4 million. The Adams roundabout would cost an estimated $1.5 million, the high school roundabout would cost about $1.1 million, and the Jefferson roundabout would cost about $1.3 million.