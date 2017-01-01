CONSTRUCTION: Building in Bemidji is on the rise

According to Bemidji Building Official Mike Miller, the valuation from permits in 2016 is estimated at more than $45 million. The amount is ahead of the year-to-date number from November 2015, where the valuations based on permits was $38,218,485.

"The summer was extremely busy for our department," Miller said. "This is one of the highest years for Bemidji in a while and from what people have been talking about and looking over bids, it seems like 2017 will be another busy year."

If the building trend continues in 2017 with similar numbers as 2016, it would mark the first three year stretch with more than $37 million in valuations each year since 2007-2009. During that stretch of time, building permit valuations came to $40,649,706 in 2007, $37,610,834 in 2008 and $52,837,000 in 2009, according to city documents.

Following 2009, the valuation numbers began to fluctuate, but began to stabilize in 2012:

• In 2010, the building permit valuations came to $23,829,623.

• In 2011, they dipped to $16,179,144.

• In 2012, they jumped to $36,315,339.

• In 2013, valuations came to $32,398,197.

• In 2014, they were at $31,609,852.

For 2017, Miller said the valuations will likely be high again because of the number of projects already in the planning and review process. For example, Miller cited a remodeling project at the Army National Guard armory in Bemidji, a new building at the Trek North charter school and more apartment complexes.

Another noticeable number from Miller's department is the amount of rental permits and units available, a figure also on the rise the past few years.

As of November, the city had 3,118 rental units and 1,080 rental permits issued, up from 2015 where Bemidji had 2,957 rental units and 1,026 permits. The upward trend has lasted longer than 2015, though, as 2013 numbers showed 985 rental permits and 2,786 rental units.