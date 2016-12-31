Becida man injured when truck goes off overpass

The Patrol said Deane Watkins, 76, of Becida, was southbound in a 2004 Toyota Tacoma on the U.S. Highway 71 overpass in Bemidji when he lost control of the truck on slippery roads and went over the guardrail and the truck landed on its roof on U.S. Highway 2.

Watkins was taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the report said. A condition report was not immediately available. Watkins was wearing his seat belt, the patrol said.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.