Wilton man pleads not guilty to robbery charge

The victim said she tried to call 911 on her phone before the men took it, and that they searched her apartment and left, telling her they would be back, the complaint said.

Paddy, who is no longer incarcerated, was later stopped by Red Lake police, who, according to the complaint, found guns and ammunition. A second man who was with Paddy when they were stopped allegedly described the attack to officers and said the two men threw the victim's phone into a ditch.

Paddy is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on Feb. 28.