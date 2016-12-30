Wilton man pleads not guilty to robbery charge
BEMIDJI—A Wilton man charged with first-degree aggravated robbery pleaded not guilty in Beltrami County court Friday.
According to a criminal complaint, Derek Jon Paddy, 20, is accused of pulling a handgun and pointing it at a woman before taking her cell phone on Oct. 23. The complaint states that the victim told Beltrami County sheriff's deputies that two men had attacked her and her boyfriend outside of their Wilton apartment and that Paddy, who lives at the same address in a different apartment, was one of the men.
The victim said she tried to call 911 on her phone before the men took it, and that they searched her apartment and left, telling her they would be back, the complaint said.
Paddy, who is no longer incarcerated, was later stopped by Red Lake police, who, according to the complaint, found guns and ammunition. A second man who was with Paddy when they were stopped allegedly described the attack to officers and said the two men threw the victim's phone into a ditch.
Paddy is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on Feb. 28.