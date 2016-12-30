Firefighters were called to the home about 4:20 p.m., said Moorhead Assistant Fire Chief Greg Doeden.

"The homeowner was using a torch to melt ice," he said Friday, Dec. 30. "They (the responding fire crew) pulled back the siding and foamed it. They went back about an hour later to check it again to check for smoldering on the buffalo board. It was pretty minimal damage."

Doeden said between the first response and follow-up call, firefighters spent about an hour ensuring the fire was extinguished and no combustibles were still smoldering.

The owners of the home were not named in the fire report, Doeden said. He said no one was injured and the damage was "pretty limited."

"There is just so much combustible around (the side of a home)," he said. "You have no idea if you're heating that (siding) or not. I'm kind of a fan of salt myself."

It was the second such fire in the Fargo-Moorhead area in recent days.

West Fargo and Harwood, N.D., firefighters responded to a fire at a rural Fargo home at 6425 13th St. N. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, after the owner tried to melt snow from his front stoop using a blowtorch.

Firefighters responded about 2:55 p.m. to the home after the owner reported smoke in the house, West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller said.

It was determined that heat from the torch penetrated the home's brick facade and started materials in the wall on fire, Fuller said.

A Harwood firefighter suffered a cut to his hand while working on the fire, but it was not considered a serious injury, Fuller sad.