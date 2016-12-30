Crime report for Dec. 28-29

7:17 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies received a report of a 911 hang-up. A juvenile and an 18-year-old male were located at the intersection of Highway 2 and Cardinal Road NW and arrested for giving false names.

Accident

8:24 a.m. Wednesday. A plow truck caused minor damage to a vehicle that was struck near the intersection of Werner Road NW and Grange Road NW.

DWI

4:38 p.m. Thursday. A 27-year-old male was arrested for DWI on Oak Hills Road SE.

Suspicious

2:25 p.m. Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office received a report of emails being sent to a county server from an obviously disturbed person.

Transport

5:50 a.m. Wednesday. An 18-year-old male and a 46-year-old male were arrested at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

Warrant

1:49 a.m. Thursday. Deputies transported a 19-year-old male with a warrant, who was located by the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department at the 29300 block of U.S. Highway 2, to the jail.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday and Thursday:

Assault

5:58 a.m. Wednesday. Officers received a report of an assault at the 2600 block of Delton Avenue NW.

4:36 a.m. Thursday. Officers received a report of an assault at the 1200 block of Bemidji Avenue N. Charges have been forwarded for review.

Drugs

12:47 a.m. Thursday. A 26-year-old female was arrested for drug charges after officers checked on an abandoned vehicle at the 2100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Theft

6:43 p.m. Wednesday. A 27-year-old female was arrested and another was cited after officers received a shoplifting report at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Traffic Stop

12:49 p.m. Wednesday. A female was warned after she was observed attempting to pull her grandchildren behind her SUV on a sled at the intersection of 24th Street NW and Park Avenue NW.

Warrant

10:44 p.m. Thursday. A 27-year-old male was arrested for a felony warrant and issued a citation for driving after suspension and failure to restrain a child in a motor vehicle during a traffic stop on Park Avenue NW.