Marketplace Foods donate to Sanford
Marketplace Foods recently made a donation to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of the Sanford Bemidji Edith Sanford Breast Center. During the month of October, the store sold cancer hero icons, as well as pink reusable Edith Sanford Breast Center grocery bags. This donation will help provide comprehensive care for women through screening, treatment and survivorship of breast cancer.
The Sanford Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the enhancement and expansion of health care services, state-of-the-art technology and facilities to provide health and healing for our region. Anyone interested in supporting the Foundation can contact the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5515. Marketplace Foods has supermarkets in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.