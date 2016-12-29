Crime report for Dec. 28
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:
911
7:17 p.m. Deputies received a report of a 911 hang-up. A juvenile and an 18-year-old male were located at the intersection of Highway 2 and Cardinal Road NW and arrested for giving false names.
Accident
8:24 a.m. A plow truck caused minor damage to a vehicle that was struck near the intersection of Werner Road NW and Grange Road NW.
Suspicious
2:25 p.m. The Sheriff's Office received a report of emails being sent to a county server from an obviously disturbed person.
Transport
5:50 a.m. An 18-year-old male and a 46-year-old male were arrested at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:
Assault
5:58 a.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 2600 block of Delton Avenue NW.
Theft
6:43 p.m. A 27-year-old female was arrested and another was cited after officers received a shoplifting report at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
Traffic Stop
12:49 p.m. A female was warned after she was observed attempting to pull her grandchildren behind her SUV on a sled at the intersection of 24th Street NW and Park Avenue NW.