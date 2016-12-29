Crime report for Dec. 28

Accident

8:24 a.m. A plow truck caused minor damage to a vehicle that was struck near the intersection of Werner Road NW and Grange Road NW.

Suspicious

2:25 p.m. The Sheriff's Office received a report of emails being sent to a county server from an obviously disturbed person.

Transport

5:50 a.m. An 18-year-old male and a 46-year-old male were arrested at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Assault

5:58 a.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 2600 block of Delton Avenue NW.

Theft

6:43 p.m. A 27-year-old female was arrested and another was cited after officers received a shoplifting report at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Traffic Stop

12:49 p.m. A female was warned after she was observed attempting to pull her grandchildren behind her SUV on a sled at the intersection of 24th Street NW and Park Avenue NW.