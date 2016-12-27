“Typically it’s contaminated with leftover decorations and even the type of paper (as a whole) isn’t recyclable,” Pickett says.

The city has a strict no wrapping paper policy and that includes “recyclable” wrapping paper that can be found at most retailers.

“Throw it away,” Pickett says. “If wrapping paper gets mixed in, it’s going to get pulled out down the line and thrown away.”

However, if you do want to recycle your wrapping paper, West Fargo does allow it, as long as it is free and clear of tape, ribbons and/or glitter.

Both Fargo and Moorhead send their recycling to MinnKota while West Fargo ships their recycling up to Twin Cities-based Waste Management Co.

Thomas Clark, sanitation manager for West Fargo, commented that wrapping paper is “just fine” as long as it has been cleaned up before placing it in the recycling bins.

For those not living in West Fargo, check-out these chic ways to repurpose your Christmas wrapping paper:

Paper mache

Use the leftover scraps from Christmas and get the whole family involved as you spend the day making crafts using paper mache.

Create a pet bed

Use the leftover materials to make a pet bed for your furry companions. All you need is a pillow cover and wrapping paper.

Tear it up

With New Year’s Eve right around the corner, shred your paper into confetti and put it aside for the big celebration.

Create pretty bows

Learn how to create bows out of used wrapping paper for next Christmas.

Textbook covers

Jazz up your textbooks with glittery wrapping paper; all you need is scissors and tape.

Christmas wreath

Make a paper wreath and display it on your front door next year.

Scrapbooking

Iron the paper on a low setting and then use it as a scrapbooking background.

Create pretty envelopes

Learn how to fold the wrapping paper to create a proper envelope for all your letter sending needs.

Line drawer, cabinets and shelves

Turn boring old drawers, cabinets and shelves into works of art by lining with wrapping paper.

Packing material

Used crumpled old wrapping paper to store or send your most precious items.

You may not be able to recycle wrapping paper, but there are plenty of ways to repurpose the Christmas spirit as long as you have a little time and ingenuity.