BUSINESS: A neighborhood stop and shop

The Beaver Mart, located at the corner of 15th Street NW and Bemidji Avenue, is a new convenience store that just recently had a soft opening. Inside, the store is in the process of installing food machines as it serves its first customers. According to owner Bob Kiewatt, Jr., the Beaver Mart will be at 100 percent by next week.

"We felt that when this space became available, since this neighborhood isn't served by any convenience or food stores, and since it's close to the college, it would be a good thing to try out," Kiewatt said. "We're definitely trying to bring in BSU students."

"There's also quite a bit of a residential population, too. So obviously we're trying to draw on that," Store Manager Anita Larson said.

The process for the new Beaver Mart began in June when Kiewatt met with the building owner and decided the location was suitable for a the new venture. After acquiring the location, Kiewatt said a remodel was launched in August.

The hours for the Beaver Mart are still a work in progress, but will probably be open along the 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. range.

"The time will really be dependent on the demand," Larson said. "When the college kids come back, we're going to try and talk to them and adjust it to their needs the best we can, like during finals time."

The opening of the Beaver Mart also coincides with other developments happening in the area. For example, this past fall, University Heights, a new apartment-style living building for students, opened its doors just a block away.

Future plans for the University Heights development also include five additional apartment complexes, too, also nearby the Beaver Mart. And the neighborhood is surrounded by several blocks of residential homes and apartments in several directions.

Whether it be a BSU student, alumni or just a local resident, though, Kiewatt said he hopes that everybody will get a chance to stop in and check the store out.