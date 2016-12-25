Art briefs for Dec. 25

Farm By The Lake to hold Master Storyteller series

BAGLEY—The Farm By The Lake, located at 17797 366th St. in Bagley, will hold Master Storyteller Series beginning in January. Storytellers will spin artistic tales for your enjoyment in a warm cabin. All performances, which are scheduled for 4 p.m., are open to the public and free of charge.

The schedule is as follows:

• Jan. 8: Steve Maanum

• Jan. 22: Loren Niemi

• Feb. 5: Sonja Kosler

• Feb. 19: Richard Rousseau

• March 5: Anne Dunn

• March 19: Beverly Cottman

• March 26: Jamie Lee, a writing your own stories workshop

This activity is made possible, in part, by a grant provided by the Region 2 Arts Council through an appropriation from the Minnesota State Legislature with money from the state's general fund.

Registration for Youth Orchestra

BEMIDJI—Headwaters School of Music and the Arts is taking registrations for the Headwaters Youth Orchestra which will meet from January to May.

Students in grade 5 and older with a minimum of six month's playing experience will study with directors Hannah Schendel and Ryan Webber. An introductory meeting will held at 5 p.m. Jan. 23 at Headwaters School of Music and the Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. Cost is $75 for the spring semester. Financial aid is available.

Register online at www.hwschool.org or by calling (218) 444-5606.

MNHS announces small grants

BAGLEY—The Minnesota Historical Society recently announced of Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants totaling $319,726 in 19 counties. The Clearwater County Historical Society, in Bagley, was awarded $9,385 to purchase a microfilm reader/printer to make microfilmed records more accessible to the public.

Minnesota's Historic Northwest, in Bagley, was awarded $7,800 to create 30 entries on World War I in Northwest Minnesota for the MNopedia project for online research.