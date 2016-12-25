"I like Leonardo the best," he says, indicating his preference for the sword-wielding brother of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles quartet. "Uncle Steve, he likes the sensei."

If it weren't for the elaborate metal braces stretching from his ankles to his knees, you'd probably mistake the exchange as typical Christmas time small-talk.

But Godson's last four months have been anything but typical: He's grown 4-½ inches. He's lost 13 pounds. His legs have been readjusted by 50 degrees each.

Godson, a native of Jos, Nigeria, has been in Bemidji since last summer in preparation for a life-changing surgery that occurred Aug. 24 at Shriner's Hospital in Minneapolis. Before the surgery, Godson's legs painfully and drastically bowed outward due to a serious condition called Blount's, which caused the growth plates on the inside of his legs to stop growing while those on the outside continued to thrive.

While here, Godson and his mother Martha have been living with "Uncle Steve" and "Aunt Kym"—Steve and Kym Kovacic. Steve, a retired Beltrami County law enforcement officer who has been a Shriner since 1994, got to know Godson and his family while he was in Nigeria instructing agents with the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency. Lazarus, Godson's father, was one of the NDLEA instructor officers and he and Kovacic became friends.

After meeting Godson and learning of his health battles, Steve reached out to his Shriner contacts and was able to connect the pieces of an international puzzle, facilitating a process through which Godson and Martha could come to the United States. Arriving in May, Godson started receiving the necessary immunizations and began preparing for the eight-hour surgery, which involved breaking his bones and inserting seven pins into each leg.

Just the beginning

But as tough as the surgery itself may have been, it was also just the beginning.

Martha, acting as Godson's therapist and motivator, had to enforce her son's continuous therapy schedule. At first glance, it might not sound too terribly difficult to lift your leg, to bend it, to maneuver it this way or that, but for Godson it was torturous. He would beg her not to make him do it.

But Martha insisted, "No, you have to do this," she would say firmly, forcing him to stick to the necessary schedule.

Meanwhile, Martha also had to turn the screws and tighten the bolts as dictated in the treatment plan, incrementally forcing Godson's legs to straighten into their rightful place.

Indeed, the recovery period was painful. Steve and Kym could hear the boy's pleads, his frequent cries. Martha would often leave the house after a therapy session, heading out toward the garage to compose herself before returning.

Then, Godson's foot began to drop forward.

"They thought they would have to do surgery on that," Steve said. "They gave Martha the task of doing therapy every waking hour. In one week she got it back to where ... the doctor was amazed."

Additional surgery was deemed unnecessary.

Now, Godson does his therapies with relative ease, quickly flying through a short demonstration of what used to be excruciatingly painful.

"All the surgery and therapy were making my legs better," he said.

Three weeks ago, the doctors removed three pins from each leg, in hopes of encouraging some quicker bone growth. In another few weeks, Godson will again return to the Twin Cities to see how his healing is progressing.

"When I was walking, my first walk, that was the painfullest part," Godson said, looking back. "Now, I am happy."

And so is his mother. Martha sits across the room, holding hands with Kym and speaking softly but firmly about her son's progress. Yes, the therapy was arduous. Sure, it was taxing to wake every four hours to keep Godson on his medication schedule. Of course, it was emotionally draining to watch her son suffer.

But it was — or will be — worth it.

"The first time, it was pretty hard. He was in terrible pain, screaming. Turning the (screws) was even painful," she said.

"Sometimes, she'd come upstairs and I could tell it was really hard for her," Kym said. "I would just ... give her a big hug. She'd cry, I'd cry, we'd all cry, and she would say, 'But I am doing it for my son's good.'"

'Really wonderful here'

Hopefully, now, the worst is behind them.

While no one yet knows the timeline for his recovery moving forward—or when they might finally return home—Godson and Martha continue to soak up as much of their experiences as they can.

Both are experiencing winter for the first time—Godson even got to hold and touch snow thanks to his three-times-a-week tutor who brought a fistful of snow inside for him to play with. Their basement quarters are kept warm—warmer than anything most Minnesotans would be comfortable in—and Godson has taken to wearing his coat all the time, whether he's inside or not.

Martha spent 11 hours decorating the Christmas tree at the Kovacic's home, fascinated by the ornaments and garlands.

"We don't really cut down a tree, but we do get presents," said Godson, reflecting on what a normal Christmas might be back home. "We sing Christmas songs."

He believes in Santa Claus and even wrote the big guy a letter this year, asking for a puppet, an airplane and a racecar.

Meanwhile, his mother has been exposed to new experiences and has found that she is remarkably talented. Her tiny cross-stitches are impeccable and she has taken to beading her own jewelry with extraordinary ease. Proudly, she shows off matching sets of intricately beaded earrings, necklaces and bracelets.

"I'm enjoying it," she said. "Yes, I miss home. I miss my family. But it has been really wonderful here."

In fact, Martha, who used to do hairstyling back home, is contemplating an expanded venture once she returns to Nigeria.

"Open a salon, do my beadwork, just anything I can lay my hands on," she said. "It will mostly be a craft shop, but I can still do hair, if I want to."

She also has been studying for and working toward obtaining her GED.

Together, she and Godson have also been discussing plans for his future as well. A GoFundMe site was established months ago to help generate donations toward costs not covered by the Shriners, such as those accumulated through travel.

"We decided that if there is anything left in the GoFundMe account, to keep it for Godson's college fund," Martha said.

"So if I want to come back here for college," Godson added.

"The educational system back home is not really something you can rely on," she said, explaining its instability. "If Godson can come back to the United States for college, that would be very, very, very good and excellent."

That is something Godson said he, too, would like.

"I want to be a doctor," he said, "and a policeman."