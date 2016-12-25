Students in the News

Ross is a freshman at St. Cloud State University and is majoring in elementary education. She is one of 13 students studying abroad in four countries during spring semester.

Thompson receives MSU Moorhead scholarship

MOORHEAD—Elizabeth Thompson, of Bemidji, has received a $4,000 University Scholarship from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Thompson is the daughter of Wendy and Andy Thompson. The University Scholarship awards $1,000 for the freshman year and is given to students admitted to MSUM with a composite ACT score of 24-25 and a high school rank in the top 50 percent, or a composite ACT score of 21-23 and a high school class rank in the top 10 percent. It's renewable for a maximum of four years with a 3.5 GPA.

Blumhardt receives scholarship from UM Morris

MORRIS—Zoe Blumhardt, of Bemidji, is the recipient of the Philip Eidsvold English Scholarship for the 2016-17 academic year.

Jim and Anne Eidsvold of Alexandria provide these scholarships in honor of their son. One is awarded to an English major and the other to a business and management major. Jim's parents, the late Lyman and Julie Eidsvold, provided help and encouragement in the early days of University of Minnesota, Morris.