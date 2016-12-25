Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bemidji Garden Club donates to Bemidji Sculpture Walk

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 12:16 p.m.
    Pictured from left are are Al Belleveau, with the Bemidji Sculpture Walk project, and Cindi Gross,Bemidji Garden Club member. (Submitted photo)

    The Bemidji Garden Club recently donated $200 to the Bemidji Sculpture Walk project.

    Explore related topics:NewsBemidji garden clubbemidji sculpture walk
    Advertisement
    randomness