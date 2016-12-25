Sanford Bemidji to debut diabetes prevention program

"One in three American adults has prediabetes, so the need for prevention has never been greater," Heather Tverstol, a Sanford registered nurse and a "lifestyle coach" for the program, said in a statement.

The program meets weekly for the first four months, then monthly for the remaining seven. Hospital staff emphasized the benefits of working in a group, where participants can share their successes and failures with others who are working towards the same goal.

Hospital staff said people with higher-than-normal blood sugar levels are 5-15 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes and many people with 'prediabetes' can be diagnosed with the full-blown ailment within five years. But, staff added, research indicates that prediabetics who lost 5-7 percent of their body weight reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58 percent.

"Small changes can add up to a big difference," Tverstol said in the statement.

People are more likely to have prediabetes and type 2 diabetes if they:

• Are 45 years of age or older;

• Are overweight;

• Have a family history of type 2 diabetes;

• Are physically active fewer than three times per week

• Have been diagnosed with gestational diabetes during pregnancy or gave birth to a baby weighing more than 9 pounds.

The program is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is free to qualifying individuals.

To participate in the program, individuals must have a diagnosis of pre-diabetes with a blood test (A1c) and be willing to commit to the 12-month program.

For more information or to register, call (218) 333-5373.