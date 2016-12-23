Crime report for Dec. 22

Animal

3:51 p.m. Horse reported running on roadway at Highway 89 and Grange Road NW. Owner of horses located and advised.

Theft

8:12 a.m. Report of a theft in the 600 block of Frohn Road SE.

12:29 p.m. Report of a theft in the 22000 block of Silver Maple Road NW in Puposky.

12:45 p.m. Report of a theft of a debit card in the 400 block of Archery Road NW.

Accidents

7:41 a.m. A two-vehicle accident was reported, no injuries, at Irvine Avenue NE and Town Hall Road.

7:57 a.m. A two-vehicle accident was reported, no injuries, in the 1300 block of Augusta Drive NE.

8:25 a.m. Report of a snowmobile that struck a fixed object in a ditch, no injuries, on Jones Townhall Road in Solway.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Warrants

12:25 p.m. A 26-year-old female was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 3900 block of Irvine Avenue NW.

9:54 p.m. A 24-year-old male was arrested on outstanding warrants in the 900 block of 30th Street NW.

Disorderly conduct

10:48 a.m. Officers removed an intoxicated male from a business on the 700 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

4:35 p.m. Officers removed intoxicated males from public business on the 500 block of America Avenue NW.

Theft

8:04 a.m. Officers took report of stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Walborg Avenue NE.

1:58 p.m. A 20-year-old female was cited for theft in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

3:29 p.m. A 37-year-old female was cited for theft in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Accidents

9:49 a.m. A one-vehicle accident, no injuries, was reported on Paul Bunyan Drive S.

2:29 p.m. A 25-year-old male was arrested after an accident on Moberg Drive NW and U.S. Highway 2 W.

Vehicle calls

12:10 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist who ran out of gas on Paul Bunyan Drive S.

12:36 p.m. Officers assisted a female in pushing out a van stuck in her driveway in the 1000 block of 23rd Street NW.