Crime report for Dec. 22
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:
Fire
6:41 p.m. Small brush fire reported behind movie theater in the 5200 block of Theater Lane NW.
Animal
3:51 p.m. Horse reported running on roadway at Highway 89 and Grange Road NW. Owner of horses located and advised.
Theft
8:12 a.m. Report of a theft in the 600 block of Frohn Road SE.
12:29 p.m. Report of a theft in the 22000 block of Silver Maple Road NW in Puposky.
12:45 p.m. Report of a theft of a debit card in the 400 block of Archery Road NW.
Accidents
7:41 a.m. A two-vehicle accident was reported, no injuries, at Irvine Avenue NE and Town Hall Road.
7:57 a.m. A two-vehicle accident was reported, no injuries, in the 1300 block of Augusta Drive NE.
8:25 a.m. Report of a snowmobile that struck a fixed object in a ditch, no injuries, on Jones Townhall Road in Solway.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:
Warrants
12:25 p.m. A 26-year-old female was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 3900 block of Irvine Avenue NW.
9:54 p.m. A 24-year-old male was arrested on outstanding warrants in the 900 block of 30th Street NW.
Disorderly conduct
10:48 a.m. Officers removed an intoxicated male from a business on the 700 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
4:35 p.m. Officers removed intoxicated males from public business on the 500 block of America Avenue NW.
Theft
8:04 a.m. Officers took report of stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Walborg Avenue NE.
1:58 p.m. A 20-year-old female was cited for theft in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
3:29 p.m. A 37-year-old female was cited for theft in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
Accidents
9:49 a.m. A one-vehicle accident, no injuries, was reported on Paul Bunyan Drive S.
2:29 p.m. A 25-year-old male was arrested after an accident on Moberg Drive NW and U.S. Highway 2 W.
Vehicle calls
12:10 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist who ran out of gas on Paul Bunyan Drive S.
12:36 p.m. Officers assisted a female in pushing out a van stuck in her driveway in the 1000 block of 23rd Street NW.