Crime report for Dec. 21

2:30 a.m. A 37-year-old female was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop on Little Norway Avenue SE.

Warrant

12:36 a.m. A 45-year-old female was arrested for an outstanding warrant and cited for driving after revocation during a traffic stop at the intersection of 15th Street NW and Norton Avenue NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Accident

7:28 a.m. A vehicle lost control on an ice road on Lake Avenue NE and went into a ditch. It was towed out and there was no damage.

5:18 p.m. A 36-year-old individual was cited for inattentive driving and no insurance after a two-car crash with no injuries at the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Suspicious

12:48 a.m. An officer responded to a suspicious person asking for rides on Division Street. The male party was gone upon arrival.

Theft

11:05 a.m. An iPhone was reported lost or stolen at the 1600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

1:33 p.m. A 42-year-old male was cited for theft after officers received a report of an adult male shoplifter at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.