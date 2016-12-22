Search
    Crime report for Dec. 21

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 2:23 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:

    DWI

    12:32 a.m. A 23-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI during a traffic stop at the intersection of 15th Street NW and Delton Avenue NW.

    2:30 a.m. A 37-year-old female was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop on Little Norway Avenue SE.

    Warrant

    12:36 a.m. A 45-year-old female was arrested for an outstanding warrant and cited for driving after revocation during a traffic stop at the intersection of 15th Street NW and Norton Avenue NW.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

    Accident

    7:28 a.m. A vehicle lost control on an ice road on Lake Avenue NE and went into a ditch. It was towed out and there was no damage.

    5:18 p.m. A 36-year-old individual was cited for inattentive driving and no insurance after a two-car crash with no injuries at the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

    Suspicious

    12:48 a.m. An officer responded to a suspicious person asking for rides on Division Street. The male party was gone upon arrival.

    Theft

    11:05 a.m. An iPhone was reported lost or stolen at the 1600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

    1:33 p.m. A 42-year-old male was cited for theft after officers received a report of an adult male shoplifter at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

