The latest on the Christmas storm

However, a big storm system still apppears to be headed our direction for the weekend. Although details are still impossible to forecast at this range, confidence is high that the storm will directly impact the Dakotas and Minnesota.

Wherever the main low-pressure center tracks Sunday into Monday, the heaviest snow is likely to fall north and west of the low, with a dramatic decrease in snow near the low center due to the intrusion of dry air from the south. Even in the zone in and around the low, travel may become difficult eventually, depending on the timing available moisture and cold air wrapping around the low. Parts of the region are likely to get heavy snow and blizzard conditions. Other areas will get lighter snow and blizzard conditions after the low has passed. And areas southeast of the low will likely not get much other than rain or some mixed precipitation and then possibly a little light snow Monday.

The low will be moving southwest to northeast, Sunday through Monday. The more southeast the track, the further southeast the heavy snow will fall.

So much depends on the track of the low and that is still undertermined. So keep up with the latest forecasts and road conditions before travelling this weekend. The WDAY/WDAZ StormTRACKER App is a great way to keep the latest at your fingertips during bad weather.

--Meteorologist John Wheeler