Accomplice to Downwind murder sentenced to 16 years

A jury found in October that Brandon Rossbach, 32, helped Downwind's killer—her former boyfriend Marchello Cimmarusti— burn and bury her body. Rossbach will be eligible for supervised release after serving 11 years and two months of his sentence and would spend the remaining time on parole.

Rossbach has been incarcerated for more than a year, and received credit for the 378 days he has been in custody. He was arrested on Dec. 9, 2015 after Cimmarusti confessed to killing Downwind and said that Rossbach and another man, Christopher Davis, helped transport Downwind's body to a location outside of Bemidji where they burned and buried it.

Cimmarusti pleaded guilty to Downwind's death in April and will be sentenced in February. Davis pleaded guilty to aiding an offender in July and was sentenced to 10 years and three months in prison in August.

Though convicted of the same crime as Davis, Rossbach received a more severe sentence due to his criminal history and an aggravating factor. While recommending that Rossbach receive a sentence of 16 years and eight months, Beltrami County Attorney Annie Claesson-Huseby referenced Rossbach's five assault convictions, as well as other crimes.

Because a jury found that one aggravating factor was present—that Downwind's family suffered emotional distress during the 50 days she was missing—Rossbach's sentence was further increased. Four of Downwind's family members addressed Judge Paul Benshoof before Rossbach was sentenced, describing the pain and uncertainty they felt when they didn't know whether Downwind was alive or dead.

"All along, from Oct. 31 to Dec. 8...Brandon Rossbach knew what happened to Rose," said Georgia Downwind, Rose Downwind's mother. "He should have called the police or he should have called us."

Rossbach's attorney Kassius Benson asked Benshoof to sentence Rossbach to 11 years and two months in prison and requested that the court not hand down an aggravated sentence.

"There's more to him," than his criminal history, Benson said of Rossbach. "The court should consider Mr. Rossbach's whole person."

Before handing down the sentence, Benshoof said there was no way Rossbach could not have known that Downwind's family was suffering.

"This is perhaps one of the saddest cases I've seen in my nearly 20 years on the bench," Benshoof said. "My heart goes out to both sides."