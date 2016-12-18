"About once a year or more we have somebody go through," said Chris Muller, director of Beltrami County Emergency Management. "Whether it be going out too early in the season, or finding some of those low-quality ice areas around a river or inlet or outlet."

Fortunately, though, there are ways to keep a trip onto the ice from turning into a trip through it.

According to Lisa Dugan, boat and water safety outreach coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, those venturing out onto frozen lakes on foot should make sure there are at least four inches of fresh, clear ice.

For those using snowmobiles, there should be a minimum of five inches of ice; cars require between eight and 12 inches and trucks between 12 and 15 inches.

Because the process of thawing and refreezing can make ice unstable, Dugan recommends that it be fresh and clear. Multiple, consecutive days of below-freezing temperatures are often a good sign.

"That's when it's going to be the strongest and most reliable ice," she said. "Once we start go get the freeze and the thaw, it takes away the structure of the ice ... as we get into the spring thaw, the freezing and thawing creates cracks."

The integrity of the ice can also be compromised by frequent vehicle traffic, as cars and trucks can track chemicals onto the surface that eat away at it, Muller said. Ice that forms near flowing water can also be thinner and more dangerous.

To determine the thickness of the ice, Muller and Dugan suggest contacting resorts or bait shops in the area, or testing the ice independently. Dugan said lake-goers should bring along an ice safety kit with a rope, ice picks, an ice chisel and a tape measure and measure the ice thickness every 150 feet.

Dugan said the DNR hopes to see more people wearing life jackets this season, too.

"That's kind of the one piece of equipment that is proven to hold your head above water and give you a fighting chance, should you fall through," Dugan said. "You're able to control your breathing, keep your head above water, stay calm and call for help."

Ice picks can also come in handy for people who fall through. Muller said that in the event of an accident, a person should use ice picks to pull themselves out of the water and travel back to shore the way they came while trying to evenly distribute their weight while crawling on all fours.

While driving on the ice, people should keep their windows rolled down and one door partially open.

"Be prepared to bail out in a hurry," Dugan said. "It's kind of common sense, but do not go back to retrieve any equipment or belongings or anything."