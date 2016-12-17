Crash injures two on Hwy. 71

45-year-old Ricarda Wright, of Bemidji, and 43-year-old Christopher Green, of St. Paul, sustained non-life-threatening injuries when their Chevy Silverado was struck by a Ford Expedition driven by Zoey Sonnenberg of Tenstrike at 10:43 a.m. Saturday.

According to the state patrol's report: "The Ford Expedition was northbound on Hwy 71. The Chev Silverado was eastbound on Gull Lake Rd and failed to yield to the Expedition, striking the driver's side front."

Sonnenberg received no apparent injuries in the crash, the state patrol reported. Both cars received "severe" damage, and the patrol characterized the road condition as "icy."