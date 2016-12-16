The Tap Owner Craig Sailor said he was "quite relieved" the measure prevailed.

"I've been pushing for it for decades," Sailor said. "You can't imagine all the people I have to push away every weekend. Because we're one of the only towns that didn't allow liquor on Sundays, everybody who came in on Sunday expected us to sell it."

For many owners, the vote provided a sigh of relief, and the freedom to serve their full menu every day of the week. Deb Jaycox, general manager and director of operations at GreatLIFE Worthington Golf & Fitness Club said being able to offer a full menu on Sundays would be beneficial not only for her business, but for all establishments looking to open up shop in Worthington.

"It's a good thing for the city of Worthington as we move forward in being able to attract other restaurants the town wants to come to town," Jaycox said. "Bigger restaurants won't come here if they can't serve their full menu every day of the year. "

Jaycox said the law wasn't about drinking, but helping the city grow.

"It's more of an economic thing that we want to keep the money in town and not have it go elsewhere," Jaycox said. "Think of that revenue that the restaurants would be losing and that the city would be losing just because they can't serve on Sundays."

Lupita's Mexican Restaurant Owner Maria Parga had similar thoughts on the benefits of serving liquor on Sundays.

"I think it's good for the people who come and eat and have a drink on Sunday," Parga said. "Now they don't have to go to Sioux Falls (S.D.) to do that."

Bob Rieckhoff, Ground Round Grill & Bar general manager, said he picked up a Sunday liquor license application Wednesday and would turn it in soon. He said he'd be happy if licenses were effective by New Year's Day, which is on a Sunday.

"January 1 would be great — it would be nice to implement it by the new year," Rieckhoff said. "The sooner the better, but whenever they can get it done, we're looking forward to it."

City Administrator Steve Robinson said the city was working to meet the January 1 deadline they set out for themselves.

"We know places will want to serve on New Year's Day, that's why we're being proactive in trying to get it done by then," Robinson said.

Restaurants and clubs who already have on-sale liquor licenses must apply by Wednesday if they want to be approved before the new year. License applications for on-sale Sunday liquor will be presented to council during a Dec. 27 meeting. At that same meeting, they will perform a third and final reading of the Sunday liquor ordinance, which adopts the measure as law.

By state statute, the maximum fee for a Sunday liquor license — which is an add-on to an on-sale license — is $200. Robinson said the council had not set the fee yet, but it would likely be $200. Since license periods run from July 1 to June 30, license owners would get a prorated discount, as the license will not last an entire year if acquired in January.

In Luverne, Sterling's Cafe & Grille and Howling Dog Saloon both received Sunday liquor licenses, which will take effect on New Year's Day.