BSU's annual Share the Future event

The event is held annually to introduce middle school students to the excitement and career opportunities available in the various fields of science and technology. The day was sponsored by the Minnesota NASA Space Grant Consortium and began with warm-up science trivia games and prizes for the students.

Sarah Komperud, of the Bell Museum at University of Minnesota, opened the morning with her presentation "Life in the Universe." Students attended breakout sessions covering such varied topics as invasive species, engineering, and astronomy.

Students took part in a variety of hands-on activities in Sattgast Hall including making DNA bracelets, creating slime, making bottle thermometers, exploring the macroinvertebrate life of lakes and streams, designing bridges, creating models of rivers and dams, and learning about groundwater pollution

The day ended with ice cream and tours of BSU'S Deputy, Memorial, Bridgeman Halls and Library.

Julie Larson and Keith Marek, of the BSU Chemistry department, coordinated the event with the help of many other staff and student volunteers from BSU.