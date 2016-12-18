Students in the News

Cordes, a Roseville, Minn. native, will graduate in May with a double major in mathematics and mathematics education. She has tutored students at Bemidji High School and is a two-time Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Academic team honoree as a member of the BSU women's basketball program. She also is a four-year member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and a four-year member and treasurer of Bemidji State's Student Athlete Advisory Committee.

BSU's Department of Mathematics also named Cordes its Outstanding Student.

Bemidji students receive MSU Moorhead scholarship

MOORHEAD— Alexander Vollen, of Bemidji, has received a $4,000 University Scholarship from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Vollen is the child of Julie and Harry Vollen and intends to major in secondary science education.

The University Scholarship awards $1,000 for the freshman year and is given to admitted students with a composite ACT score of 24 to 25 and a high school rank in the top 50 percent, or a composite ACT score of 21 to 23 and a high school class rank in the top 10 percent. It's renewable for a maximum of four years with a 3.5 GPA.

Alexia Theis has received a $500 Ignite Scholarship from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Theis is the child of Donald and Rebecca Theis, of Bemidji, and intends to major in English as a second language and social work.

The Freshman Ignite Scholarship awards $500 for the freshman year and requires a high school class rank in the top 50 percent and a score of 21 to 23 on the ACT exam.​