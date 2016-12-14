Crime report for Dec. 13
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:
Agency Assist
3:03 p.m. Multiple deputies and officers responded to the 100 block of Lake Shore Drive NE to assist Bemidji Police Department with an Enbridge pipeline event.
Assault
2:59 p.m. Deputies received a report of an assault on Nature Road NW.
Warrant
12:50 a.m. A 27-year-old female was arrested on a warrant in Park Rapids, Minn.
3:09 p.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 8700 block of Country Club Road NE.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:
Assault
1:50 a.m. A 41-year-old female was arrested for multiple felony-level offenses after officers responded to a domestic assault complaint at the 2400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.