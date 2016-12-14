Michael John Slusar, 37, has been charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault and intentional restraint, all felonies. If convicted, he could spend up to 20 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, Slusar became enraged Dec. 9 when he learned his girlfriend had made several charges at Cabela's.

The woman, who contacted law enforcement after escaping restraints, told Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies Slusar had tied her up with duct tape and rope and beaten her continuously throughout the day.

She told deputies the beating, which began at about 9 a.m. and lasted until law enforcement were contacted at 6:04 p.m., took place in two separate workshops on a farm where the couple live outside of Warren. She said she was kicked and hit repeatedly in her head and torso.

She said the beating would continue off and on throughout the day; sometimes she would be left alone in the workshops.

When she told Slusar she called authorities, he fled, according to court documents. He was detained by law enforcement Friday night, according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release.

An ambulance transported the victim to Altru Hospital, where deputies learned that in addition to bruising and abrasions, she had hemorrhaged kidneys, three broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the two workshops and found items described by the victim such as the rolling chair she said she was restrained to, duct tape, rope and a black and blue jacket she said she was wearing during the assault.

Slusar is out of jail on a $10,000 bail. He was ordered to not contact the victim and stay in Minnesota.

His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 20.